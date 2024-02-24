Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $237.31 and last traded at $234.77, with a volume of 112387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.93.

The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

