Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 7,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Quarterhill Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

