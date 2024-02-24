Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.46 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

