Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,402 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

LKQ stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

