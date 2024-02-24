Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,328,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,185,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

