Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Insulet by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

