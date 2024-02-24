Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 56,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

