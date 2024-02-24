Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.