Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

