Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,989,000 after purchasing an additional 644,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.54 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

