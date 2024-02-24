Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,749 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 298,349 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $627,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $75,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 222,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.14. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

