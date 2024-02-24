Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $21.48 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

