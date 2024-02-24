Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $26.12 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

