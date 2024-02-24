Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 131,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

