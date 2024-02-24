Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $30.41 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

