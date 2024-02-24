Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Banc of California worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $6,373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banc of California by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.45 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Featured Stories

