Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Financial worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,359 shares of company stock worth $1,813,408. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

