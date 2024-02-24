Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

