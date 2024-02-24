Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 920.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares during the last quarter.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,430. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

