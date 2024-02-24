Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of AnaptysBio worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.30.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock valued at $450,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

