Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $188,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $71.62 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

