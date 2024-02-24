Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,487 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BALL

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.