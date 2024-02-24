Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,773 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

