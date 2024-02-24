Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,880 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

