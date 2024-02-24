Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $217.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $189.94. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.