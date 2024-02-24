Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $94.86 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

