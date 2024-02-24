Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.3 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $433.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $439.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.11.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

