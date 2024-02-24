Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Generac Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $112.85 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.