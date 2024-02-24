Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Snap-on by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SNA opened at $270.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

