Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fisker worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fisker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. TD Cowen cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $0.59 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

About Fisker

(Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.