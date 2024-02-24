Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 135,782 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,782 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of W&T Offshore worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $433.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

