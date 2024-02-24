Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of LGI Homes worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $113.40 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

