Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 17,662 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

