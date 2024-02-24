Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 19,515 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,482 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,797,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.