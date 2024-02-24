Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 78,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.