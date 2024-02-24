RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of RBC Bearings worth $36,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,789 shares of company stock worth $12,809,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $270.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.09.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.