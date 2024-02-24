Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 4.8% Higher

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.04. 369,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 189,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Redwire in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Redwire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Redwire

Redwire Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,689 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.