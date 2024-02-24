Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

