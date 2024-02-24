RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $10.40 Per Share

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.98. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

NYSE RNR opened at $226.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

