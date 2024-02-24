Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Down 1.2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 379,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 425,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several research firms have commented on RPHM. William Blair lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

