RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Shares Up 3.7%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. 9,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNXT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

