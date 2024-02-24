Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

ACB stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

