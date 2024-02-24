Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of MTDR opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

