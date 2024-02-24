Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

