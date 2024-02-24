Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.27.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$22.43 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

