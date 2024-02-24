Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Photronics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Photronics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Photronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 54,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Photronics by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Photronics by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 128,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

