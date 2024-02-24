ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

