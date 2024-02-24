REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,874 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

