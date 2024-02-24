Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Down 16.9%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report) was down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Ridley Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

