RingCentral, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RNG opened at $31.14 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.